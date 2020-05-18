Justin Bieber shares throwback picture with Cody Simpson, Corey Harper

Taking a trip down the memory lane, singer Justin Bieber on Monday remembered a memorable moment spent with his friends and co-musicians, Cody Simpson and Corey Harper. Bieber hopped on to the photo-sharing platform to share a goofy picture with the two.

The 26-year-old singer kept the caption minimal, writing "throwback pic with" and tagged the two of his friends. In the Instagram picture, the boys are seen striking a quirky pose for the photo-click.

Taking to the comment section, singer Cody Simpson revealed more details about the particular day. "Do u remember me bombing the hill at sunset blvd and Alta loma straight through a red light and nearly getting hit by a car," the 'La Da Dee' singer wrote.

Meanwhile, Harper, in the comments wrote that it was during that day he met 'One Direction' member Niall Horan. (ANI)