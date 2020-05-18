Left Menu
Money Heist Season 5: Why Alicia is likely to die instead of The Professor

Updated: 18-05-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 16:32 IST
Money Heist Season 5: Why Alicia is likely to die instead of The Professor
Money Heist Season 5 is likely to see the death of Alicia Sierra instead of The Professor. Image Credit: Facebook / Money Heist

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) doesn't have an official release date but fans are desperate to know what the next season has to show. Season 4 ended with Alicia Sierra arriving at The Professor's secret hideout and holding a gun to his head. Many fans are on the opinion that she will be killed by the gang and The Professor's life will be saved.

As a (Spanish) heist crime drama, Money Heist Season 5 will see many deaths like previous seasons. The series creator, Álex Pina has kept the plot for La casa de papel Season 5 under tight wraps. We know Lisbon has made her way to the Bank of Spain while Alicia Sierra has discovered Professor's hideout and has her gun pointed against him. A new Reddit post claims that Tokyo should have died in the previous seasons.

"Professor said, it is mental game after you pass two days in the bank. which she seriously lacks. Can't handle her s**t and loses temper every time. Firstly, playing russian roullette with Berlin for no reason at all, lost patience, even if majority voted to wait for Professor's call," the user wrote on the platform," an user wrote on Reddit.

Money Heist Season 5 is likely to see the death of Alicia Sierra instead of The Professor. She already carried out some despicable crimes. She also severely tortured Rio using Nairobi's son Axel to shoot her. She was exposed and fired from the police department that led to her hunting down The Professor for taking revenge in Money Heist Season 4.

She may be a hated character but fans are worried about her fate in Money Heist Season 5. Based on some conjectures, she may have some connections with Tatiana. Obviously, the two characters look alike, Tatiana & Alicia are not portrayed by the same actor. Diana Gómez plays the role of Tatiana and Najwa Nimri plays the role of Alicia.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an official trailer and release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

