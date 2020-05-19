Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

Virgin River Season 2 is one of the highly anticipated web TV series fans have been waiting for the last couple of months. In December 2019, the series was renewed for a 10-episode second season. Read further to get the latest updates on the second season.

With the news of Virgin River Season 2's renewal, fans' demands have highly increased and they are ardently waiting to know what they can see in the next season. However, the plot is kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours.

What's on Netflix took to Twitter to reveal that 'Melinda Dahl will play the role of Staci who is Mel's sister-in-law'. The plot follows Melinda Monroe aka Mel, who answers an ad to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner in the remote California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh and leave her painful memories behind. But she soon discovers that small-town living isn't quite as simple as she expected. She must learn to heal herself before she can truly make Virgin River her home.

The actors who will reprise their roles in Virgin River Season 2 include Alexandra Breckenridge (as Mel), Martin Henderson (Jack Sheridan), Colin Lawrence (Preacher), Jenny Cooper (as Joey Barnes), Daniel Gillies (as Mark Monroe), Benjamin Hollingsworth (as Dan Brady), Grayson Gurnsey (as Ricky), David Cubitt (as Calvin), Lexa Doig (as Paige Lassiter / Michelle Logan), Ian Tracey (as Jimmy), and Lynda Boyd (as Lilly). Trevor Lerner is the guest actor in Virgin River named Bert Gordon as the local tow truck driver.

The filming of Virgin River Season 2 commenced on September 9, 2019 and ended on December 17, 2019. Netflix publicly announced that the romance drama series would be consisting of ten episodes, but the release dates are still not revealed.

