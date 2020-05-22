‘Little Mermaid’ follow-up series ‘Washed Up’ in the works

A “Little Mermaid” sequel series, titled “Washed Up”, is in development at Peacock, the upcoming video on demand streaming service by NBCUniversal. Writer-producer Gracie Glassmeyer is developing the single-camera comedy series which will serve as a follow-up to both the Disney classic film as well as Hans Christian Andersen's original story, reported Deadline. Andersen's "The Little Mermaid", which was published in 1837, is a Danish fairy tale on which the much-famous Disney animated classic is loosely based on.

In "Washed Up", fifteen years after giving up her underwater life to marry a prince at age 17, the young princess is now sad, indifferent and in a unhappy marriage. But when her father suddenly dies, she suspects foul play and get on an epic journey to save not only her sea kingdom but the whole humankind. Disney is also making a live-action version of "The Little Mermaid" based on its 1989 animated movie.