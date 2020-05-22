The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

The Dragon Prince Season 3 made huge success worldwide nd fans are passionately waiting for Season 4. However, according to some sources, the show's future is in jeopardy.

Netflix earlier hinted that The Dragon Prince Season 4 might be released in May this year with giving any official confirmation. But this didn't work. A trailer was released in the comic con but it didn't tell much about the plot. The story will revolve around the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will see the actors like Jack DeSena as Callum, Sasha Rojen as Ezran, Jason Simpson (as Viren), Paula Burrows (as Rayla), Racquel Belmonte (as Claudia), Jesse Inocalla (as Soren), Erik Dellums (as Aaravo).

The imminent Season 4 of Dragon Prince is likely to resume the epic battle all along with a resurrected Viren. It will continue to pivot around the region of Xaldia with segments of magic in a recounted world. The Sun, Moon, Sky, Earth, Stars and Oceans were the six vital parts of the magic.

Currently, we can't expect any further development for The Dragon Prince Season 4 as the world's health condition is not good at all. The outbreak of Covid-19 has brought the entire global entertainment industry to a standstill. Almost all the television, web and movie projects had been stopped or postponed due to the lockdown.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 is likely to see the creation of a number of artwork dragons for the rest 4 primal resources. There shall be person who is more likely to make a look, the artwork dragon of earth, as reported by Stock Market Visa website.

The official plot for the fourth season is yet to be revealed. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web series.

