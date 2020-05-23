Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 23-05-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 21:06 IST
The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return
If The Vampire Diaries Season 9 get renewal in future, it is most likely to have 22 episodes. Image Credit: Facebook / The Vampire Diaries

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 came out about three years ago. The massive success of all the previous seasons augmented the demand for Season 9 and fans are passionately waiting for its positive confirmation. Read further to know more.

If rumours are to be believed, The Vampire Diaries Season 9 will be released in March 2021 on The CW. The avid viewers of Netflix and The CW started asking if there will be another season. The solution doesn't seem positive this time as the show was cancelled.

If The Vampire Diaries Season 9 get renewal in future, it is most likely to have 22 episodes. This number is expected as the majority of previous seasons consisted of 22 episodes. Only Season 4 and 8 consisted of 23 and 16 episodes respectively. However, there is no official confirmation on the making of the show.

The cast for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is not confirmed yet, but fans expect the original cast to return. This includes Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvator, Nina Dobrev as Elina Gilbert, Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore, Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett, Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan, Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman, Candice King as Caroline Forbes, Nathalie Kelley as Sybil, St. John Kristen Gutoskie as Seline, Demetrius Bridges as Dorian Williams, Allison Scagliotti as Georgie Dowling, and Michael Malarkey as Enzo.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 doesn't have an official trailer. But the bad news is that Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role as Damon Salvatore. He jokingly cited that he would no longer prefer to play the role of a vampire again. Even Nina Dobrev also refused to reprise her role as Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries.

Another bad news is that Julie Plec, the series developer discredited all rumours related to the making of another season. According to Plec, she isn't currently working on any spinoffs but has been positive about anything related to the ninth season moving ahead.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 doesn't seem to happen as Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder are not ready to get back to the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Queensland government halts work on 2032 Olympics bid to deal with COVIDSenior international Olympic official John Coates said on Saturday he supports a decision by Queenslands state gov...

LG extends greetings on the Eid-ul-Fitr

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Saturday conveyed heartiest congratulations to people of the Union Territory on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. In his message, the Lt Governor urged the people to celebr...

Associate of Punjab minister manufacturing 'spurious' paddy seeds, alleges SAD leader

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday alleged a close associate of a Punjab Cabinet minister was involved in the manufacturing of spurious paddy seeds. Paddy seeds, which were not approved by the Punjab Agricultural University, were being sol...

SSC chairman B R Sharma appointed as head of J-K Public Service Commission

SSC chairman B R Sharma, who had recently asked the government to relieve him from the post within a month of getting two-year extension, has been appointed as the chief of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, a Personnel Ministry s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020