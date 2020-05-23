The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 came out about three years ago. The massive success of all the previous seasons augmented the demand for Season 9 and fans are passionately waiting for its positive confirmation. Read further to know more.

If rumours are to be believed, The Vampire Diaries Season 9 will be released in March 2021 on The CW. The avid viewers of Netflix and The CW started asking if there will be another season. The solution doesn't seem positive this time as the show was cancelled.

If The Vampire Diaries Season 9 get renewal in future, it is most likely to have 22 episodes. This number is expected as the majority of previous seasons consisted of 22 episodes. Only Season 4 and 8 consisted of 23 and 16 episodes respectively. However, there is no official confirmation on the making of the show.

The cast for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is not confirmed yet, but fans expect the original cast to return. This includes Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvator, Nina Dobrev as Elina Gilbert, Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore, Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett, Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan, Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman, Candice King as Caroline Forbes, Nathalie Kelley as Sybil, St. John Kristen Gutoskie as Seline, Demetrius Bridges as Dorian Williams, Allison Scagliotti as Georgie Dowling, and Michael Malarkey as Enzo.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 doesn't have an official trailer. But the bad news is that Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role as Damon Salvatore. He jokingly cited that he would no longer prefer to play the role of a vampire again. Even Nina Dobrev also refused to reprise her role as Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries.

Another bad news is that Julie Plec, the series developer discredited all rumours related to the making of another season. According to Plec, she isn't currently working on any spinoffs but has been positive about anything related to the ninth season moving ahead.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 doesn't seem to happen as Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder are not ready to get back to the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

