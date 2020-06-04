Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passes away
Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee who is known for films like 'Choti Si Baat' and 'Rajnigandha' passed away earlier today following age-related ailments in Mumbai.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 12:52 IST
Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee who is known for films like 'Choti Si Baat' and 'Rajnigandha' passed away earlier today following age-related ailments in Mumbai. Filmmaker and President of the Indian Film and TV Directors' Association (IFTDA) Ashoke Pandit broke the news on Twitter.
"I am extremely grieved to inform you all the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee ji," he tweeted. Pandit also said that the last rites of the veteran filmmaker will be performed at 2 pm at Mumbai's Santacruz crematorium.
"His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz creamation at 2 pm. It's a great loss to the industry. Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee," read Ashoke Pandit's tweet. Film director Madhur Bhandarkar also mourned Chatterjee's demise.
"Sad to hear the demise of Veteran Filmmaker Shri.Basu Chatterjee. Will be always remembered for his Light Hearted comedies & Simplistic Films. #OmShanti," the 'Fashion' director tweeted. Some of Basu Chatterjee's best films include 'Chameli Ki Shaadi,' 'Manzil' and 'Baaton Baaton Mein.' (ANI)
