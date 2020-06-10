Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Since Wentworth Season 8 was announced, the series avid viewers grew more desperate in knowing what they can see in it. Now it has become one of the most anticipated Australian television series as we are gradually coming close to its release date.

Thanks to Foxtel for announcing the release date of Wentworth Season 8. Foxtel took to Twitter on May 26 to announce the premiere date of the eighth season with a title "Lockdown is ending. #Wentworth". Foxtel tweeted with a clip. You can check the video here.

We are over a month away from the release of Wentworth Season 8. It will be consisting of 10 episodes and serve as the series' penultimate season. It means, fans will also be able to enjoy Wentworth Season 9 that will be out in 2021.

Wentworth Season 8 will pick up sometime following the siege at the end of Season 7 where the prisoners and staff struggle to rebuild their lives as they struggle to cope in the aftermath. The eighth season will introduce four new characters, Ann Reynolds (by Jane Hall), Lou Kelly (Kate Box), Judy Bryant (Vivienne Awosoga) and Reb Keane (Zoe Terakes).

The main actors in Wentworth Season 8 are Leah Purcell as Rita Connors, Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak, Katrina Milosevic as Sue Jenkins aka Boomer, Robbie J Magasiva as Deputy Governor/Acting Governor Will Jackson, Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart, Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell, Susie Porter as Marie Winter, Kate Box as Lou Kelly, Jane Hall as Ann Reynolds, Vivienne Awosoga as Judy Bryant, Zoe Terakes as Reb Keane, Kate Atkinson as Governor Vera Bennett and Pamela Rabe as Joan Ferguson. The eighth season will see the recurring actors like Jacquie Brennan as Acting Deputy Governor Linda Miles and David de Lautour as Dr Greg Miller.

In Wentworth Season 8, Kate Box's character, Lou Kelly will be seen as a former top dog of Wentworth Correctional Facility who often uses a violent approach to get what she wants. Jane Hall's character as Ann Reynolds will be seen as a General Manager of extreme authority, taking control of the prison following the siege. Zoe Terakes' character as Reb Keane will be seen as a transgender, a meek and shy prisoner and love interest for Lou.

According to IMDB, here is the synopsis of Wentworth Season 8 episode 1 title 'Resurrection' and its synopsis – The prison starts to rebuild after the siege but many of the prisoners and officers struggle to cope with memories. The General Manager deals with Will's mismanagement of the siege. Here're the titles of other episodes of Season 8 – episode 2 as 'Secrets We Keep', episode 3 as 'Fallen Angel", episode 4 as 'Revenge" to name a few.

Never miss the premiere of Wentworth Season 8 on July 28, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Australian television series.

