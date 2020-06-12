Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Cobra Kai Season 3 is a highly looked upon anticipated American action comedy-drama YouTube Premium series based on The Karate Kid film series. Announced around 12 months back, the third season was supposed to be released in May 2020.

Yes, you heard it rightly! Cobra Kai Season 3 was previously said to be out in May this year. But the coronavirus pandemic has badly affected the global entertainment industry and brought to a standstill. Thus, the series creators were compelled to postpone the release date and halt the production process.

If rumours are to be believed, Cobra Kai Season 3 will be released in December this year. The official confirmation is yet to be revealed. The third season is likely to focus on the battle between Miyagi-Do dojos and Cobra Kai. Johnny Lawrence will be back in the third season.

The synopsis for Cobra Kai Season 3 is yet to be revealed. However, the third season is likely to show the battle between Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do dojos that commenced in the previous season. Jhonny Lawrence(The Karate Kid) will be back in the series. It is expected to focus more on John Kreese's past when he was in Vietnam.

On the other hand, many things from the second season are expected to be carried on in the imminent season, which include Miguel's injury, Kreese's takeover of the Cobra Kai Dojo, Johnny and Carmen's relationship, Ali's rekindled friendship with Johnny.

Cobra Kai Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. We need to wait further to get the latest updates on it.

Also Read: Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know