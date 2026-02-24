Former US President Donald Trump instigated a healthcare dispute with Greenland by announcing a hospital ship's deployment to the Arctic island. Trump's assertion of widespread illness was met with skepticism, prompting strong defense from Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who touted the region's free healthcare system.

Trump's controversial claim was overshadowed by logistical issues, as the USNS Mercy and USNS Comfort, the two US hospital ships, remain in Alabama for maintenance. Public records confirm these ships are not ready to deploy, contradicting the former president's statement.

Despite these tensions, Greenland continues to face public health challenges, transitioning from a hunting society to a modern one, grappling with rising obesity and chronic diseases. Greenland's healthcare system, though strained, remains accessible, contrasting with significant gaps seen in rural American healthcare infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)