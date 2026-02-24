Tragic Roadside Accident Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh

In a heart-wrenching incident in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, two women lost their lives when a speeding truck struck them. The deceased, identified as Rani Prajapati (45) and Shivkumari (46), were residents of Mahoba district.

The tragedy occurred during a family journey to Prayagraj for an immersion ceremony of paternal ashes. The family's car suffered a punctured tire near Barethi village, prompting the party to stop. While attending to the emergency, the two women moved aside and were fatally hit.

Police have apprehended the truck driver involved, and the bodies of Rani and Shivkumari have been sent for post-mortem examination.