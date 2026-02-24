Left Menu

Tragic Roadside Accident Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, two women were tragically killed by a truck while traveling with family. The victims, Rani Prajapati and Shivkumari, were hit while attending to a roadside emergency. The driver has been arrested, and the bodies are undergoing post-mortem examinations.

In a heart-wrenching incident in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, two women lost their lives when a speeding truck struck them. The deceased, identified as Rani Prajapati (45) and Shivkumari (46), were residents of Mahoba district.

The tragedy occurred during a family journey to Prayagraj for an immersion ceremony of paternal ashes. The family's car suffered a punctured tire near Barethi village, prompting the party to stop. While attending to the emergency, the two women moved aside and were fatally hit.

Police have apprehended the truck driver involved, and the bodies of Rani and Shivkumari have been sent for post-mortem examination.

