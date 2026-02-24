Government Greenlights Massive Pulse and Oilseed Procurement

The government has greenlit the procurement of essential agricultural commodities, including gram, mustard, and lentils, under the Price Support Scheme for the Rabi 2026 season. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced these measures in a virtual meeting with state agriculture officials.

Chouhan emphasized the critical need for states to utilize central government funds effectively before the looming fiscal deadline of March 31. A detailed review of the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and Krishi Unnati Yojanas revealed progress across eleven states.

Under the Price Support Scheme, significant procurements of gram and mustard have been approved for states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Additionally, the Pulses Self-Reliance Mission will see pigeon pea, black gram, and lentils procured up to 2030-31. This effort aligns with PM-AASHA initiatives to stabilize market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)