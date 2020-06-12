Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why Designated Survivor Season 4 needs renewal, what we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 18:59 IST
Why Designated Survivor Season 4 needs renewal, what we know so far
Netflix may have cancelled Designated Survivor Season 4, but the streaming giant revealed its plan of hosting the earlier series on the platform in the years to come. Image Credit: Facebook / Designated Survivor

Designated Survivor Season 4 is one of the most anticipated Netflix series fans have been waiting for long. It has been exactly two years since Designated Survivor Season 3 was streamed on the Netflix. A large portion of fans still believes that it will continue and return with a new season with more interesting plots.

The probability of Designated Survivor Season 4 is quite less. In case if Netflix renews it, the cast will surely include Benjamin Charles Watson as Dontae, Kiefer Sutherland as Kirkman, Italia Ricci as Emily Rhodes, Jamie Clayton as Sasha, Anthony Edwards as Mars Harper, Elena Tovar as Isabel Pardo, and Mckenna Grace as Penny Kirkman.

Netflix may have cancelled Designated Survivor Season 4, but the streaming giant revealed its plan of hosting the earlier series on the platform in the years to come. However, Netflix didn't reveal when it plans to host the earlier series.

If Designated Survivor returns with Season 4, it is likely to focus on Tom's moral habits and circumstances, the higher stakes, and eventually the upcoming more significant consequences. However, fans are in distress as Netflix has not renewed the show.

On the other hand, if it fails to return, several questions will be left unanswered forever. The major questions are – will Isabel announce to Aaron that she's got her daughter, will Emily return to her work, and will severe bio-risk be over?

Lorraine Zimmer is expected to be seen behind the bar in the next season for illegal hacking along with Emily Rhodes. Lorraine was the campaign manager for Tom's presidential campaign.

The production for Designated Survivor Season 4 is currently not expected to take place as the world's health situation isn't good at all. The coronavirus pandemic has brought a devastating effect on the global entertainment industry by taking it to a standstill. Thus, fans need to wait longer to get an announcement on the fourth season.

Designated Survivor Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence's returning & other latest updates

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Urdu poet Gulzar Dehlvi dies days after recovering from COVID-19

Veteran Urdu poet Anand Mohan Zutshi Gulzar Dehlvi passed away on Friday afternoon, five days after he recovered from COVID-19. He died at his Noida home, and was a month shy of turning 94. His corona test came negative on June 7 and we b...

UP CM announces Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana on Child Labour Prohibition Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana on the occasion of the International Child Labour Prohibition Day on Friday. Under the scheme, the government will give monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,0...

COVID-19: Mizoram govt defers part of employees' salaries for 3 months

The Mizoram government has decided to defer a portion of the salary of a large number of employees for three months from June to ease the financial constraints caused by the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Friday. While 15 per cen...

CDVO arrested by vigilance for carrying unaccounted cash

A Chief District Veterinary Officer CDVO in Odisha was arrested by the anti-corruption vigilance wing on Friday after being caught with unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 3.91 lakh. On receipt of reliable information regarding collection of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020