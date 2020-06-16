When will Park Bo-gum join navy? Know more on his projects

Just a few months back, a rumour popped up that Park Bo-gum and Kim Yoo-jung were dating in real life. People were whispering that they were 'secretly' ogling at each other with romantic gaze after their hearty relationship in superhit already finished drama titled Love in the Moonlight.

The drama Love in the Moonlight ended in October 2016 but the rumour surrounding Park Bo-gum and Kim Yoo-jung's relationship continued creating headlines recently. But, in truth, there is no evidence to establish a real life romantic relationship between Park Bo-gum and Kim Yoo-jung.

Fans of Park Bo-gum are quite excited listening that he recently applied to join navy and there is a chance to be enlisted in August 2020. His agency, Blossom Entertainment has made an official statement on June 2 regarding his potential military enlistment.

According to Blossom Entertainment, Park Bo-gum applied to join the navy military band and had an interview on June 1. If he gets accepted, he will be enlisting on August 31. "Because he did everything quietly, only a handful of people know even at the agency. Though there may be much that you are curious about, the situation will change depending on the result, so please understand that it's difficult to disclose any details at the moment," the agency said.

"The results of the interview are currently unknown. Park Bo-gum's promotions will be affected based on the interview results," the agency added. The result of Park Bo-gum's interview and audition will be revealed on June 26.

After completing approximately 6-weeks of training with the navy, he will serve out the remainder of his 20-month mandatory service until April of 2022, Allkpop reported.

In the drama Encounter, Park Bo-gum played Kim Jin-hyuk, who is a simple man who falls in love with a chaebol's wife, Cha Soo-hyun, played by Song Hye-Kyo. His imminent movie Seo Bok is expected to hit the big screens in this year. He was cast in the youth drama A Record of Youth as a model who is shifting to an acting career.

