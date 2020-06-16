Deepti Naval opens up about fighting depression, suicidal thoughts

In the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, veteran actor Deepti Naval has opened up about her struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts in the early ‘90s

Nawal shared a poem that she wrote during her struggle with depression on her Facebook page after paying tributes to Rajput, who was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday at the age of 34. According to a police official, Mumbai Police found out during the probe that the actor was under medication for depression "Dark days these... So much has been happening - mind has come to a point of stillness... Or rather numbness. Today I feel like sharing a poem I wrote back in the years when I was fighting depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts - Yes, fighting... and like how," Naval wrote. The 68-year-old actor made her debut with Shyam Benegal's 1978 "Junoon" and went on to feature in films like "Chashme Buddoor" , "Ankahee" , "Mirch Masala", “Saath Saath” among others in the 80s

Naval's poem, titled "Black Wind" , begins by describing how anxiety engulfs a person. "Anxiety grips me with both hands, spiked claws dig deep into my soul I gasp for breath and stagger around sharp corners of my single bed.." In the poem, Naval talks about fighting suicidal thoughts and depression, describing it as a "ghoulish lust" she won't succumb to. "The telephone rings... no, it stops...God damn! Why don't anyone speak? A voice, Just a human voice In this shameless, pitiless Abyss of the night - gloom deepens into darkness, turns purple I feel dark inside." The actor ends by writing that she will survive the night, its "deathly design" and fight. "The world's a snake pit, so let it be! I dare the devil to get the better of me! Deepti Naval, Night of July 28, 1991." In an interview with PTI last year, Naval had mentioned how acting assignments started to thin in the late 90s and as a "serious actor" it was "devastating" to be ignored.