Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deepti Naval opens up about fighting depression, suicidal thoughts

Today I feel like sharing a poem I wrote back in the years when I was fighting depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts - Yes, fighting...

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 12:21 IST
Deepti Naval opens up about fighting depression, suicidal thoughts

In the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, veteran actor Deepti Naval has opened up about her struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts in the early ‘90s

Nawal shared a poem that she wrote during her struggle with depression on her Facebook page after paying tributes to Rajput, who was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday at the age of 34. According to a police official, Mumbai Police found out during the probe that the actor was under medication for depression "Dark days these... So much has been happening - mind has come to a point of stillness... Or rather numbness. Today I feel like sharing a poem I wrote back in the years when I was fighting depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts - Yes, fighting... and like how," Naval wrote. The 68-year-old actor made her debut with Shyam Benegal's 1978 "Junoon" and went on to feature in films like "Chashme Buddoor" , "Ankahee" , "Mirch Masala", “Saath Saath” among others in the 80s

Naval's poem, titled "Black Wind" , begins by describing how anxiety engulfs a person. "Anxiety grips me with both hands, spiked claws dig deep into my soul I gasp for breath and stagger around sharp corners of my single bed.." In the poem, Naval talks about fighting suicidal thoughts and depression, describing it as a "ghoulish lust" she won't succumb to. "The telephone rings... no, it stops...God damn! Why don't anyone speak? A voice, Just a human voice In this shameless, pitiless Abyss of the night - gloom deepens into darkness, turns purple I feel dark inside." The actor ends by writing that she will survive the night, its "deathly design" and fight. "The world's a snake pit, so let it be! I dare the devil to get the better of me! Deepti Naval, Night of July 28, 1991." In an interview with PTI last year, Naval had mentioned how acting assignments started to thin in the late 90s and as a "serious actor" it was "devastating" to be ignored.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Serie B side Venezia halt training after positive COVID-19 test

Italian second tier side Venezia have suspended training after one of their players tested positive for COVID-19, the club said in a statement. The Serie B side, were are due to visit Pordenone on Saturday in their first match since the thr...

UK unemployment rising 'faster than Great Depression'

The number of people in the UK claiming job-related benefits increased by a monthly 23.3 in May to 2.8 million, according to official figures released Tuesday that likely underestimate the toll on the labour market of the coronavirus lockdo...

Singapore reports 151 new coronavirus cases among foreign workers

Singapore confirmed 151 new COVID-19 cases among foreign workers on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 40,969, as the city-state gears up to begin the second phase of its reopening of businesses. The new cases included 149 fore...

Swiss economy could lose more $100 billion due to coronavirus - govt

Switzerlands economy could lose almost 100 billion Swiss francs 105 billion in output due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Tuesday. The government expects 2020 GDP to be around 652 billion francs, down fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020