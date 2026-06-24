Russias Orenburg Region Has Downed Down A Number Of Drones Over An Industrial Facility

​Russia's ​Orenburg region ‌has downed ​down a number ‌of drones over an industrial facility, Governor Yevgeny Solntsev ‌said on Telegram, ‌without providing details.

It was not immediately ⁠clear ​whether ⁠any damages have occurred in ⁠the region, over 1,000 ​km (621 miles) southeast of Moscow, ⁠and home to ⁠a ​number industrial facilities including a gas ⁠processing plant and an ⁠oil ⁠refinery.