Russia's Orenburg region downs down drones over industrial facility, governor says
Russia's Orenburg region has downed multiple drones over an industrial facility, but the extent of any resulting damage remains unclear, according to Governor Yevgeny Solntsev.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's Orenburg region has downed down a number of drones over an industrial facility, Governor Yevgeny Solntsev said on Telegram, without providing details.
It was not immediately clear whether any damages have occurred in the region, over 1,000 km (621 miles) southeast of Moscow, and home to a number industrial facilities including a gas processing plant and an oil refinery.
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