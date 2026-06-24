Russia's Orenburg region downs down drones over industrial facility, governor says

Russia's Orenburg region has downed multiple drones over an industrial facility, but the extent of any resulting damage remains unclear, according to Governor Yevgeny Solntsev.

Reuters | Russias Orenburg Region Has Downed Down A Number Of Drones Over An Industrial Facility | Updated: 24-06-2026 09:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 09:05 IST
Russia's Orenburg region downs down drones over industrial facility, governor says
  • Country:
  • Russia

​Russia's ​Orenburg region ‌has downed ​down a number ‌of drones over an industrial facility, Governor Yevgeny Solntsev ‌said on Telegram, ‌without providing details.

It was not immediately ⁠clear ​whether ⁠any damages have occurred in ⁠the region, over 1,000 ​km (621 miles) southeast of Moscow, ⁠and home to ⁠a ​number industrial facilities including a gas ⁠processing plant and an ⁠oil ⁠refinery.

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