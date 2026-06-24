Mamdani's power play worked. Takeaways from Tuesday’s primaries

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdanis Endorsements Loomed Large Over Three Congressional Primaries On Tuesday As He Used His Popularity To Help Replace Two Incumbent Democrats With Challengers To Their Left On Issues Such As Israel And Immigration Mamdanis Slate Of Candidates With Ties To The Democratic Socialists Of America Swept Out Area Incumbent Democrats In A Stunning Win For The Yearold Mayor Former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander Unseated Representative Dan Goldman In A Lower Manhattanarea District

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s endorsements loomed large over three congressional primaries ​on Tuesday as he used his popularity to help replace two incumbent Democrats ‌with ​challengers to their left on issues such as Israel and immigration. Mamdani’s slate of candidates with ties to the Democratic Socialists of America swept out area incumbent Democrats in a stunning win for the 34-year-old mayor.

Former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander unseated Representative Dan Goldman in a Lower Manhattan-area district, Assemblymember Claire Valdez defeated Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso in an ‌open seat being vacated by retiring Representative Nydia Velazquez and activist Darializa Avila Chevalier narrowly defeated Representative Adriano Espaillat, a five-term congressman and head of the Hispanic Caucus. All three are expected to win their elections in November, potentially complicating House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries' role as the likely next speaker if Democrats win control of the House of Representatives.

Three new incoming congressional Democrats with no allegiance to the Democratic establishment will give Republicans new rhetorical ammunition to paint the party as radicals overtaken by socialism. In addition to ‌New York, Maryland and Utah both held primaries on Tuesday, in addition to a gubernatorial runoff in South Carolina. Here’s what happened:

MAMDANI VS JEFFRIES, HOUSE DEMS Three Mamdani-backed candidates won their House primaries Tuesday night, increasing the clout of the Democratic ‌Socialists of America, which now claims several members of Congress, and expanding their influence over the left flank of the Democratic Party. The results were widely seen as shifting New York's congressional delegation to the left, putting incumbents on notice that they are vulnerable if they are out of step with liberal voters who aren't happy with centrist politics on immigration, Israel and Trump.

The question now is how these incoming members will fit into the House Democratic Caucus with a potentially narrow majority. Republicans have struggled to govern with razor-thin majorities in the House and Senate. Mike Marinella, a spokesman for House Republicans' ⁠campaign arm, called Tuesday "the ​night the Democrat establishment officially surrendered to Zohran Mamdani and the ⁠socialist wing of their party."

A ‘HELLCAT’ TO TAKE ON LAWLER New York Democrats elevated combat veteran and national security expert Cait Conley, a member of the “Hellcat” group of female veterans running for office, to run against Republican Representative Mike Lawler in New York's 17th, a swing district targeted by Democrats. Lawler is considered ⁠the most vulnerable Republican in Congress, representing a district Democratic nominee Kamala Harris won in the 2024 presidential election, though Lawler has consistently performed well, twice winning a district that leans Democratic.

While the current political environment favors Democrats nationally, Lawler will begin the general election with a $3 million ​cash advantage over Conley. LASHER WINS EXPENSIVE OPEN SEAT

Assemblymember Micah Lasher beat Assemblymember Alex Bores in the crowded primary for the Democratic nomination to succeed retiring Representative Jerry Nadler in New York's 12th Congressional District. Kennedy scion Jack Schlossberg ⁠was a distant third, ahead of George Conway, a former Republican lawyer turned Trump critic whose ex-wife advised the president during his first term.

This district was the most expensive congressional primary race in New York, with tens of millions of dollars spent on advertising. Stand for New York PAC, a super ⁠PAC ​funded by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, spent more than $10 million boosting Lasher. Think Big, a pro-AI super PAC, spent nearly $8 million against Bores, who was backed by three other super PACs. Lasher will be the overwhelming favorite to be elected to Congress in November.

TRUMP DODGES ANOTHER LOSING PRIMARY PICK AFTER DUAL ENDORSEMENT Trump’s first pick in the South Carolina governor’s race lost Tuesday’s runoff. Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette trailed Attorney General Alan Wilson by more than 30 points when the race was called ⁠about a half hour after polls closed.

Evette finished first in the initial June 9 primary but trailed Wilson in every runoff poll by double digits. Two of Trump’s endorsed gubernatorial candidates lost the Republican nomination this month in Iowa ⁠and Georgia. But Trump can still claim to have backed the ⁠winner in South Carolina. The president announced a dual endorsement of both candidates last week, telling South Carolina voters they couldn't go wrong with either.

“These were the two that I was hoping would get into a Runoff, and they did,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I can’t hurt one of them by only Endorsing the other." Wilson is favored to be elected ‌governor in November. He will face Democratic state ‌Representative Jermaine Johnson in a state Trump carried by 18 points in 2024.