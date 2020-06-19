Kajol remembers father Shomu Mukherjee on his birth anniversary

Bollywood actor Kajol on Friday remembered her late father Shomu Mukherjee on his birth anniversary. The 'Dilwale' actor posted a video consisting of all good memories of the father-daughter duo and complimented it with her voice-over where she is seen talking about her father.

"It's my father's birthday today, and the most I see him now or in some photos or in parts of my mirror but what I remember the most is the way his eyes would light up when he saw me," she said. Kajol then went on to explain how his father used to believe very "fiercely" in her supported her at every stage of life.

"He believed so fiercely in me from the time that I was born that I grew up knowing that there was at least one person in this whole wide world who believed that I carried the sun on my shoulders," she said. "He believed that my hands could heal anything from a headache to a temper and he always wanted me to be wild and grew however huge I could imagine just because he saw it in me and because he did so did I," she added.

Kajol also penned down a long note in the caption of the video where she is seen asking all the fathers to give the "precious gift" of "BELIEF" to their little daughters. "So today I want to take this opportunity and tell all the fathers out there to give this precious gift to their little girls 'BELIEF', its the most powerful magic there is," she wrote in the caption.

"Believe in your daughters so fiercely that they know, that's what they should be looking for in the world and they shouldn't ever settle for less. Not be pressurized by society, family or anything else. Give them the power of 'Self-belief'," the caption further read. Kajol's emotional post comes just two days ahead of the International Father's Day. (ANI)