Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kajol remembers father Shomu Mukherjee on his birth anniversary

Bollywood actor Kajol on Friday remembered her late father Shomu Mukherjee on his birth anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:33 IST
Kajol remembers father Shomu Mukherjee on his birth anniversary
Actor Kajol with late father Shomu Mukherjee (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Kajol on Friday remembered her late father Shomu Mukherjee on his birth anniversary. The 'Dilwale' actor posted a video consisting of all good memories of the father-daughter duo and complimented it with her voice-over where she is seen talking about her father.

"It's my father's birthday today, and the most I see him now or in some photos or in parts of my mirror but what I remember the most is the way his eyes would light up when he saw me," she said. Kajol then went on to explain how his father used to believe very "fiercely" in her supported her at every stage of life.

"He believed so fiercely in me from the time that I was born that I grew up knowing that there was at least one person in this whole wide world who believed that I carried the sun on my shoulders," she said. "He believed that my hands could heal anything from a headache to a temper and he always wanted me to be wild and grew however huge I could imagine just because he saw it in me and because he did so did I," she added.

Kajol also penned down a long note in the caption of the video where she is seen asking all the fathers to give the "precious gift" of "BELIEF" to their little daughters. "So today I want to take this opportunity and tell all the fathers out there to give this precious gift to their little girls 'BELIEF', its the most powerful magic there is," she wrote in the caption.

"Believe in your daughters so fiercely that they know, that's what they should be looking for in the world and they shouldn't ever settle for less. Not be pressurized by society, family or anything else. Give them the power of 'Self-belief'," the caption further read. Kajol's emotional post comes just two days ahead of the International Father's Day. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO should change rules that led it to oppose travel restrictions, ex-head says

The World Health Organization should change guidelines that led it to oppose travel restrictions early in the coronavirus epidemic, said former WHO chief Gro Harlem Brundtland, who now chairs an independent watchdog that monitors the global...

Twitter rolls out 'voice' tweet for iOS

After introducing the Fleets feature recently, Twitter on Friday rolled out the new audio tweet feature for iOS users.According to Mashable, each audio tweet allows user to capture audio of upto 140 seconds but in case the user wants to spe...

English COVID-19 R number falls to 0.7-0.9, in line with UK

The COVID-19 reproduction number for England fell to 0.7-0.9, bringing it into line with the rest of the UK, the government said on Friday, as it also published details of how quickly the disease was shrinking for the first time. Prime Mini...

Trump warns protesters to face 'different scene' at his Oklahoma rally

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday threatened unspecified action against any protesters at his weekend campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, saying they would be treated much differently than they have been in other cities.Any protesters, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020