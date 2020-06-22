Left Menu
James Van Der Beek reveals wife Kimberly Brook had a fifth miscarriage

Reflecting on their personal tragedy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the actor said there are "no words" to ease the pain the world is suffering right now, but urged people to take care of one another. "The world is in pain right now.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-06-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 10:19 IST
James Van Der (File photo) Image Credit: Instagram / vanderjames

"Dawson's Creek" alum James Van Der Beek has revealed that his wife, business consultant Kimberly Brook recently suffered another miscarriage. The 43-year-old actor opened up about their experience in an Instagram post.

"After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant. This time, we kept the news to ourselves. "But last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in... the soul we'd been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body," Van Der Beek wrote on over the weekend. They rushed Brook, 38, to the hospital by ambulance for "another harrowing night of blood transfusions", the actor said.

This is her fifth miscarriage in nine years. Reflecting on their personal tragedy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the actor said there are "no words" to ease the pain the world is suffering right now, but urged people to take care of one another.

"The world is in pain right now. There's denial, shock, numbness, anger - all the old patterns we cling to when deep trauma is unearthed. And there are no words to ease that pain... to make the process hurt less or to solve it quickly. "But the way out of it? Starts with an open, broken-hearted contemplation of this question: How can we take better care of each other?" Van Der Beek wondered.

The couple share five children, Olivia, nine, Joshua, eight, Annabel, six, Emilia, four, and Gwendolyn, who turned two earlier this month.

