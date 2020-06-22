Left Menu
Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch, Eric W Singer, Isla Fisher’s roles defined

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 22-06-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 17:19 IST
Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch, Eric W Singer, Isla Fisher's roles defined
The fans are ardently looking forward to see the Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch in Now You See Me 3 movie. Image Credit: Facebook / Benedict Cumberbatch

Now You See Me 3's future is certain and fans need to wait for the movie. The franchise lovers expected the third movie in 2020, but China-sponsored coronavirus compelled the film and TV series makers to halt the projects. Thus, fans need to wait for some more time to get the official announcement on its release period.

According to some sources, Now You See Me 3 is going to be quite different with much more interesting plots than the previous movies. However, it (the plot) is tightly kept under wraps to avoid fans' speculations. Albeit, the making of third movie was a pre-decided project, the announcement of Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch's addition was made later.

The fans are ardently looking forward to see the Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch in Now You See Me 3 movie. If sources are to be believed, the 43-year-old actor will be portrayed as a major agent dealing with The Eyes in Now You See Me 3. The Eye had been one of the steady plot elements in the first two films of the franchise. The secret-cum-long-running organization will further be a vital part of the third movie. However, nothing on his role has been hinted except his presence in the third movie.

In our previous article, we revealed that Lionsgate recently hired Top Gun: Maverick's co-writer Eric Warren Singer to pen the script for Now You See Me 3. Eric Warren Singer has been given the task to introduce new characters into the imminent movie while also creating opportunities for the original cast to reprise their roles. Aaron Edmonds and Meredith Wieck will oversee the project for Lionsgate. Eric Warren Singer was nominated for Oscars for his works on American Hustle.

Jesse Eisenberg discussed the possibilities of Now You See Me 3 and the development of his character in the movie during a recent interview with ComingSoon.net. The Justice League actor was asked if he had heard anything about any movement on the long-awaited third installment in the heist series, and much to fans' dismay. He confirmed neither he nor his fellow members have heard anything yet.

The franchise aficionados will be glad to know that Isla Fisher will reprise her role as Henley in the third movie. But Lizzy Caplan's Lula May proved to be a worthy addition in the 2016 sequel in Fisher's absence.

Now You See Me 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Sherlock Season 5 renewal updates, Eleanor Matsuura will return with Benedict Cumberbatch

