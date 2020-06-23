Left Menu
Why How to Train Your Dragon 4 seems tough to be renewed, Will creators work on it?

23-06-2020
How to Train Your Dragon 3 recorded a gross amount of USD 1.5 million on its opening day in Australia. Image Credit: IANS

If you want to know the truth, it is fans are praying for the renewal of How to Train Your Dragon 4. The franchise lovers are highly concerned about the fourth movie, the credit for which goes to the massive success of How to Train Your Dragon 3 titled How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

Why is How to Train Your Dragon 4 for animated fantasy movie enthusiasts? The third movie grossed USD 160.8 million in the US and Canada, and USD 361 million in other territories, for a worldwide gross of USD 521.8 million, against a production budget of USD 129 million. Deadline Hollywood calculated the net profit of the film to be USD 130 million, when factoring together all expenses and revenues.

How to Train Your Dragon 3 recorded a gross amount of USD 1.5 million on its opening day in Australia. This marked a record for a DreamWorks Animation film in Australia outshining Shrek 2's record. There were several records likewise in other countries. Thus, fans believe that How to Train Your Dragon 4 should be renewed and the movie makers should start working on it sooner than later.

Many fans believe that How to Train Your Dragon 4 won't take place in future. The reason is the third movie was the final installment in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. The movie was actually based on the book series of the same name by Cressida Cowell. Many also consider that as the word 'trilogy' means 'a group of three related novels, plays, films et al', the third movie already marked an end to the franchise.

The movie franchise director, Dean DeBlois previously had a plant to stick to his three-film plan. While DreamWorks Animation head Jeffrey Katzenberg has hinted at the possibility of a How to Train Your Dragon 4, DeBlois was stubborn to his three-film plan. However, the matter of working on spinoffs are not out of the question.

"We thought about it for a long time and came up with what we think is a bittersweet way to say goodbye to these characters, but the right way," Dean DeBlois said at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018. "You will understand why Hiccup says, as you heard in the trailer, 'There were dragons when I was a boy.' And by the end of this film, you'll have answered the question of what could have happened to them," he added.

Still, if the creators magically contemplate to work on How to Train Your Dragon 4, they need to continue with the story of the latest short film of the franchise as the ending in the third movie was proper and accurate with no loose cliffhangers to be continued in the next. Thus, if the movie creators revise their decisions, it is certainly to take some extra time.

