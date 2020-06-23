Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Tokyo Disney Resort to reopen on July 1; Global K-pop fans emerge as a political force and more

ViacomCBS Inc said on Monday the animated family film "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run" will debut digitally in the United States via premium video-on-demand (VOD) in early 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps movie theaters shut.

Entertainment News Roundup: Tokyo Disney Resort to reopen on July 1; Global K-pop fans emerge as a political force and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Tom Petty family tells Trump not to use late rock star's songs for 'campaign of hate'

Tom Petty's family slammed President Donald Trump for using the late rock star's hit "I Won't Back Down" at his sparsely attended rally in Tulsa, sending the campaign a cease and desist warning. "Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind," the late rocker's family said on Twitter late Saturday.

Tokyo Disney Resort to reopen on July 1, says operator

Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land said on Tuesday it will reopen its parks on July 1 with visitor numbers restricted as a coronavirus countermeasure. Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea were closed in late February as coronavirus cases rose in Tokyo and its surrounding prefectures, with businesses gradually reopening in recent weeks.

Golden Globes follow Oscars with coronavirus delays to 2021 award shows

The Golden Globes on Monday postponed its 2021 ceremony for film and television, after a two-month delay to the Oscars, in Hollywood's latest awards calendar shuffle caused by the coronavirus epidemic. The Golden Globes ceremony, which kicks off Hollywood's awards season, will take place on Feb. 28 instead of its usual slot on the first Sunday in January, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which hands out the trophies, said in a statement.

ViacomCBS' new 'SpongeBob' movie will skip theaters to stream on home screens

ViacomCBS Inc said on Monday the animated family film "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run" will debut digitally in the United States via premium video-on-demand (VOD) in early 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps movie theaters shut. After the premium on-demand viewing window closes, the film will move exclusively to CBS All Access, ViacomCBS' subscription VOD and live-streaming service, the company said in a statement.

Global K-pop fans emerge as a political force, but some in South Korea worry

Some tech-savvy followers of K-pop music have emerged as increasingly active players in American politics, but in the birthplace of the genre, South Korean fans are wary that their favorite artists will be pulled into foreign partisan fights. Fans of Korean pop artists, including the widely popular BTS, have rallied around major U.S. political movements in recent weeks, using their online communities and mobile apps to encourage participation and donations.

Justin Bieber says sexual assault accusation 'factually impossible'

Singer Justin Bieber has denied an accusation he sexually assaulted a woman in 2014, producing receipts and other evidence he said made it "factually impossible" he was staying in the Texas hotel where the incident is alleged to have taken place. "There is no truth to this story," the Canadian pop star, 26, wrote in a lengthy series of Twitter posts on Sunday. He said he would be taking legal action.

Film, pop stars line up for global COVID-19 fundraising gig

International music and film stars will headline a globally televised and streamed fundraising concert on Saturday to help fight COVID-19 as part of a joint initiative by the advocacy group Global Citizen and the European Commission. The initiative, called "Global Goal: Unite For Our Future," is aiming to raise billions of dollars in private and public donations to help lessen the impact of the pandemic on marginalized communities.

