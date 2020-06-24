Left Menu
Money Heist Season 5: Is Denver’s life in danger? Pedro Alonso comments on Berlin’s appearance

Updated: 24-06-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 13:01 IST
Money Heist Season 5: Is Denver’s life in danger? Pedro Alonso comments on Berlin’s appearance
Money Heist Season 5 may also see the killing of show’s one of the most lovable characters, Denver. Image Credit: Twitter (@lacasadepapel)

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) can see many interesting things beyond fans' imaginations. It can see the returning of Dalí-masked robbers. The previous season accumulated close to 45 million views, which is a good indication that the fifth season will be full of surprising twists.

Money Heist Season 5 will clear the cliffhangers left in Season 4. In our previous articles, we talked about Alicia Sierra who pointed a gun at the Professor's head after she finally discovered where he was hiding. While earlier many viewers were expecting the Professor to be killed in the fifth season, another group of fans is linking her motivation of killing him with Berlin.

Berlin is likely to appear in Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5). The viewers were highly disappointed when Berlin appeared to be killed in the finale of Season 2 after he had led the gang throughout the heist on the Royal Mint of Spain. But fans are excited knowing from Pedro Alonso that his character Berlin may not be dead.

Albeit Pedro Alonso didn't talk directly on his appearance in Money Heist Season 5, still he cited to Identity Magazine, "After Berlin died, it was funny how it was impossible for a lot of people to believe he actually died. Some still insisted that he was going to come back to life, somehow."

On the other hand, Money Heist Season 5 may also see the killing of show's one of the most lovable characters, Denver. The viewers are wondering that Arturo may kill Denver in the imminent season in a dangerous revenge plot.

Arturo is very angry with Denver for raising his child with Monica (now known as Stockholm) and they have been living in Thailand. Express reminded that Denver was fuming when he learned Arturo was back and had been trying to persuade Stockholm to let him see Cincinnati. The pair ended up fighting with Arturo badly beaten by Denver which left Stockholm horrified.

Money Heist Season 5 can show Arturo in a quite determined state to take revenge on Denver and split the couple for ruining his affair with Stockholm. Thus, fans are worried about losing Denver in the fifth season.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an exact airing date. But it is likely to appear in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

