Rest In Peace: Netizens remember 'magical' choreographer Saroj Khan

Saroj Khan's death has left her millions of fans in a state of shock and sorrow.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 13:02 IST
Bollywood's iconic dance choreographer Saroj Khan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Saroj Khan's death has left her millions of fans in a state of shock and sorrow. The ace choreographer passed away on Friday due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was admitted on June 20.

Ever since the news of her demise poured in, her fans have been pouring out their grief on Twitter, with several recalling the immense contribution she made to the film industry. "Can we cancel 2020? Legendary choreographer #SarojKhan passes away. Ek Do Teen, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, Nimbooda, Barso Re And the most Iconic #DolaRe A huge loss of a creative mind that contributed so much with her art form. RIP," wrote a Twitter user.

Another fan dubbed Khan as one of the most "talented and magical" choreographers in the history. Sharing a brief clip of the late star dancing to the song 'Maar Dala' in a television show, another user wrote: "Most of us have watched her show in childhood, and eagerly waited for the new episodes. Her choreography and energy have always been inspirational."

The fan also noted how her dance has always been in "sync with the meaning and depth of the song." Many of her followers expressed gratitude for the memorable contributions she made to Bollywood and shared several stills and video clips of Khan dancing to some of her iconic hits.

Khan, as a dance director, received wide recognition and acclaim notably for her work with actors Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit. She choreographed the late actor, Sridevi, for songs like Hawa Hawai in 'Mr India' (1987), and also in Nagina (1986) and Chandni (1989).

Recognition as a choreographer further came with Madhuri Dixit's hits like Ek Do Teen in 'Tezaab' (1988), Tamma Tamma Loge in 'Thanedaar' (1990) and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in 'Beta' (1992). Continuing the thread of sharing videos of her hit songs, another user wrote""#SarojKhan ji your songs will inspire generations. legends never die. May Your Soul rest in peace .very sad news Prayers for her family

"#SarojKhan ji, You were one of the most dynamic choreographers. Dance steps of "Bumro Bumro" song in the movie 'Mission Kashmir' was one of my favorites done by you. May your holy soul #RestInPeace," read another tweet. Saroj Khan was the recipient of three National Film Awards for her stellar choreography in 2003 released 'Dola Re Dola song (Devdas), in 2006, for all songs from Tamil period movie 'Sringaram,' and in 2008, for the song 'Yeh Ishq Haaye' (Jab We Met).

She also went on to have a hat-trick at the Filmfare awards winning consistently for three years from 1989 to 1991. The last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today. (ANI)

