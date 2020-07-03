Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kung Fu Panda 4, 5, 6 release periods, returning of previous cast, possible plot discussed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-07-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 16:04 IST
Kung Fu Panda 4, 5, 6 release periods, returning of previous cast, possible plot discussed
The franchise enthusiasts are quite happy after knowing that Kung Fu Panda 4 won’t mark end to the franchise. Image Credit: Facebook / Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 4 is undeniably a much awaited computer-animated movie and the franchise lovers are ardently waiting for its release. The last movies won many awards including Annie Awards, Critics Choice Awards, National movie awards. The massive success of Kung Fu Panda 3 worldwide has augmented fans' expectations for another movie.

Why is Kung Fu Panda 4 a highly demanding computer-animated movie? The third movie in the Kung Fu Panda franchise grossed USD 143.5 million in the United States and Canada, and USD 377.6 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of USD 521.2 million, and is the lowest-grossing film in the series. Deadline Hollywood previously reported that Kung Fu Panda 3 made a net profit of USD 76.65 million, when factoring together all expenses and revenues for the film, making it one of the top twenty most profitable release of 2016.

Kung Fu Panda 4 may not have an official announcement but fans don't stop predicting what they can see in the next movie. The majority of the actors are likely to lend their voice for their respective characters. The plot for the fourth movie is going to be more interesting and attractive in comparison to the previous movies.

The franchise enthusiasts are quite happy after knowing that Kung Fu Panda 4 won't mark end to the franchise. The movie creators will also work on Kung Fu Panda 5 and Kung Fu Panda 6 in future. However, we still don't know when the fourth, fifth and sixth movies will be released.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will see returning of actors like Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Lucy Liu, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman and Seth Rogen. They will lend the voice for Po, Monkey, Tigress, Viper, Li Shan, Shifu and Mantis respectively. The imminent movie will have more insights on Po Ping's family and relationships. It is even natural to see Po fighting with Kai and putting an end on his wrongdoings.

In the previous movie, the viewers saw Po entering the Panda village and reuniting with his dad and other pandas. But when the villainous undead warrior Kai came into limelight, the problem gradually started augmenting. The viewers will see Po reuniting with his family after meeting his biological father in the imminent movie. The viewers can also see him teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master.

Kung Fu Panda 4 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: When Jurassic World 3's production can start? Sam Neill, Bryce D Howard's opinions revealed

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal passes supplementary budget for COVID-19 crisis

Portugals parliament approved on Friday in its final reading a supplementary budget that boosts spending by 4.3 billion euros 4.83 billion to help the economy through the coronavirus crisis, with major opposition parties abstaining. The min...

Indian-origin man jailed for arson in UK shopping centre

An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to 34 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to arson following a fire at a shopping centre in Leicester in eastern England last year. Parvinder Singh, 28, was jailed this week after he admitted ar...

Philippines warns China of 'severest response' over drills

The Philippine foreign secretary warned China on Friday of the severest response if ongoing Chinese military exercises in the disputed South China Sea spill over to Philippine territory. Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr said Chinas Peopl...

130 crore Indians are proud of your courage: PM Modi to soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash.

130 crore Indians are proud of your courage PM Modi to soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020