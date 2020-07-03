Kung Fu Panda 4, 5, 6 release periods, returning of previous cast, possible plot discussed

Kung Fu Panda 4 is undeniably a much awaited computer-animated movie and the franchise lovers are ardently waiting for its release. The last movies won many awards including Annie Awards, Critics Choice Awards, National movie awards. The massive success of Kung Fu Panda 3 worldwide has augmented fans' expectations for another movie.

Why is Kung Fu Panda 4 a highly demanding computer-animated movie? The third movie in the Kung Fu Panda franchise grossed USD 143.5 million in the United States and Canada, and USD 377.6 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of USD 521.2 million, and is the lowest-grossing film in the series. Deadline Hollywood previously reported that Kung Fu Panda 3 made a net profit of USD 76.65 million, when factoring together all expenses and revenues for the film, making it one of the top twenty most profitable release of 2016.

Kung Fu Panda 4 may not have an official announcement but fans don't stop predicting what they can see in the next movie. The majority of the actors are likely to lend their voice for their respective characters. The plot for the fourth movie is going to be more interesting and attractive in comparison to the previous movies.

The franchise enthusiasts are quite happy after knowing that Kung Fu Panda 4 won't mark end to the franchise. The movie creators will also work on Kung Fu Panda 5 and Kung Fu Panda 6 in future. However, we still don't know when the fourth, fifth and sixth movies will be released.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will see returning of actors like Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Lucy Liu, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman and Seth Rogen. They will lend the voice for Po, Monkey, Tigress, Viper, Li Shan, Shifu and Mantis respectively. The imminent movie will have more insights on Po Ping's family and relationships. It is even natural to see Po fighting with Kai and putting an end on his wrongdoings.

In the previous movie, the viewers saw Po entering the Panda village and reuniting with his dad and other pandas. But when the villainous undead warrior Kai came into limelight, the problem gradually started augmenting. The viewers will see Po reuniting with his family after meeting his biological father in the imminent movie. The viewers can also see him teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master.

Kung Fu Panda 4 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

