Left Menu
Development News Edition

Katy Perry wears clown nose in new album cover of 'Smile'

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry unveiled the cover art and title of her upcoming album, 'Smile' on Thursday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 12:30 IST
Katy Perry wears clown nose in new album cover of 'Smile'
Katy Perry on cover of 'Smile' (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry unveiled the cover art and title of her upcoming album, 'Smile' on Thursday (local time). According to People Magazine, the 35-year-old singer's fifth album debuts on August 14, with the title track dropping this Friday.

Album's cover, which was released on Thursday, the 'Daisies' songstress is seen in front and centre on the artwork, resting her chin on her palms as she dons a round, red clown's nose. The star wears a blue-and-white checkered outfit and her pinkish-blonde hair styled up. Perry captioned the announcement post on Instagram, "Step right up! Step right up! KP5 is called #SMILE ."

The 'Roar' songstress who is currently expecting her first child, explained that the new collection of songs are inspired by a difficult time for the star, who opened up last month about considering suicide after a previous split from her now-fiance Orlando Bloom. She wrote, "I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile. This whole album is my journey towards the light -- with stories of resilience, hope, and love."

While sharing details about the upcoming album are largely under wraps, Perry did divulge details on one song said to be included on the tracklist. Speaking with an NRJ Lebanon radio show last month, Perry explained the meaning behind a tune title 'What Makes a Woman.' According to Billboard, Perry said, "That is a hope I have for my future child, is that she doesn't have any limits on any of her dreams, or what she wants to be, or who she thinks she is.

"And, you know, she can change whenever she wants. She doesn't have to ... she can try everything on if she wants; figure out what fits. And so I think that song is important to me and important for her," the 'American Idol judge added at the time. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Another record U.S. virus count curbs risk appetite

World stocks and oil prices were faltering on Friday as record-setting new coronavirus cases in several U.S. states led to worries that more lockdowns may be necessary, making a quick economic recovery unlikely. The upcoming second-quarter ...

EU's Michel tries to bring 'frugals' on board with COVID recovery scheme

European Council President Charles Michel is due to propose a smaller 2021-27 EU budget than previously envisaged, officials said on Friday, in a bid to make the blocs mass economic stimulus more palatable to thrifty northern member states....

Five more people succumb to COVID-19 in Assam; death toll climbs to 32: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Five more people succumb to COVID-19 in Assam death toll climbs to 32 State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma....

Letter appeals Allahabad HC to take suo motu cognizance of Amar Dubey encounter case

Allahabad High Court Bar Association general secretary Prabha Shankar Mishra has written to the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court to take suo motu cognizance of the encounter of Amar Dubey, an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey. Mishra, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020