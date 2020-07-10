Courtney Stodden speaks out about Brian Austin Green's dating rumours

Left Menu
American reality TV star Courtney Stodden opened up for the first time about her rumoured romance with Megan Fox's soon-to-be ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 12:44 IST
American reality TV star Courtney Stodden opened up for the first time about her rumoured romance with Megan Fox's soon-to-be ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. According to Fox News, in an exclusive statement to the outlet, the 25-year-old star, claims that she and Green were having fun together and suggested they were physical until she felt compelled to block his number.

Stodden alleged, "I had blocked him after several other women who he was playing with came forward. I stand with them and I believe them. She claimed, "Brian wanted me to remain his little secret," further calling Green "a womanizer."

This came days after Green was captured on video telling TMZ that Stodden is "super nice but disappointing". He explained his disappointment came from Stodden's recent release of a video of the two of them in a hot tub, which she posted on Instagram one day after he was spotted with model Tina Louise.

Green claimed the video was a month old and that Stodden released it to "create problems" for himself and Louise. Stodden told the outlet that she was "stunned" by Green's comments about her.

"He looks a bit unhinged," she continued before claiming: "The truth is that Brian is disappointed in himself." Stodden said she's moving on. The lingerie model is currently working on her new single 'Side Effects,' which will be released later this month. She said the song will mirror her love life, specifically "the repercussions many of us women face when being used."

The representatives for Green did not immediately respond to the outlets' request for comment. (ANI)

