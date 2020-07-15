The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2’s release time, get other latest updates

Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Season 2 is highly anticipated superhit web TV series. The release date for the second season is yet to be released but fans can't hold their patience in speculating what they can see next.

The production work for The Family Man Season 2 was high in number. Manoj Bajpayee will be reprising his role as Srikant Tiwari in the second season. The newest addition in The Family Man Season 2 is Samantha Akkineni. She has emerged as a leading actress in the South Indian film industry.

The Family Man Season 2 is expected to be released in October this year. However, there is no official confirmation on it. The official synopsis if the second season is is yet to be revealed but the series speculate that the series will dive more deeply into the story of each character.

Recently, Manoj Bajpayee discussed the broad reach OTT platforms saying, "OTT platforms are going to be the norm. People have seen so much series, so many films, so much content during this lockdown that they have got addicted to it and it has become their habit. So OTT, for now, is the biggest thing because there is no other medium possible for the audience right now keeping the Coronavirus infection in mind. Theatres will open but they will take time for the audience to come and watching a film without any fear. Till then OTT is going to be quite a medium.

Fans have a good news. You will be overjoyed after knowing that The Family Man Season 3 has been renewed. According to some sources, the creators Krishna D K and Raj Nidimoru are currently conceptualizing the third season and are trying to comprehend the plot, which will make sense in the near future.

Fans should rejoice as The Family Man Season 3 has been renewed during the lockdown. On The Family Man Season 2's release, Raj Nidimoru said in a media conversation that they had a release strategy planned for 2020. "It takes four months to complete the processes like sound, music creating, and VFX work. The show must be readied for airing in various countries and this involves the addition of subtitles. They will have to see how many studios will be available for the post-production process during the fourth phase of the national lockdown as it promises certain relaxations."

The Family Man Season 2 is expected to be out by this September. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web series.

Also Read: Mirzapur Season 2 coming close, know what others actors' recently said