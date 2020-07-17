Mark Boal adapting Israeli drama 'When Heroes Fly' as Apple series

"Zero Dark Thirty" screenwriter Mark Boal is adapting Israeli drama "When Heroes Fly" for Apple TV Plus. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streamer has given the show titled "Echo 3" a straight-to-series ten-part order.

Keshet Studios and Apple are producing the series which is set in South America. The story follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, the emotional center of a small American family. "When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband--two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts struggle to find her in a layered, personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war," the plotline reads. Boal will serve as showrunner alongside Jason Horwitch. The series will feature dialogue in both English and Spanish and is part of Apple's international originals.

The Israeli series, "When Heroes Fly", was created by Omri Givon and inspired by the eponymous novel by Amir Gutfreund.