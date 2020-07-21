Mindhunter Season 3 release date unconfirmed, what developmental updates we have so far

Netflix is yet to renew Mindhunter Season 3. The third season has always been on the top of demanding Netflix series, mainly since Season 2 dropped its finale in August 2019. Read further to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

The plot for Mindhunter Season 3 has been kept under wrap to avoid speculations and rumours. One vital reason for it is the task of renewal is left. In case, if the show returns, then the director David Fincher is likely to give a try to restore the original cast.

Mindhunter Season 3 is likely to get the previous casts such as – Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench and Anna Torv as Wendy Carr. Other members include Stacey Roca as Invoice's spouse Nancy Tench, Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn.

David Fincher is currently also focusing on making a new movie for Netflix. He is simultaneously producing Love, Death and Robots, so he has no time to work on Mindhunter Season 3. Fans may be disappointed knowing this, but they shouldn't consider it as a type of series' cancellation. "He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future," TV Line was informed.

"He [Fincher] could revisit Mindhunter later on, but in the meantime felt it hadn't been fair to the actors to hold them out of appearing for various other work while he had been checking out brand-new work of his own," a spokesperson for Netflix said to Amusement Weekly.

Currently, we can't expect major development for Mindhunter Season 3 due to China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus pandemic. The Covid-19 pandemic has crippled the entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. The majority of the film and television projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time period.

Erik Messerschmidt, the series choreographer has given an update on Mindhunter Season 3 and weighed in on its future after recently wrapping on David Fincher's first Netflix film, Mank.

"I don't [know the likelihood of season three happening]. We just finished this movie [Mank] and I've heard things are on hold for a little bit. We'll see. Who knows? But it would be an honour to go back," Eric said to Collider on the making of Mindhunter Season 3.

"I love working with David and adore the cast and the crew, and it's been an incredible period of my life for certain. I've been really blessed to have the opportunity to work on it and contribute to it. It's been particularly important and poignant in my career. But yeah, I don't know. I don't know what's going on," Eric added.

MIndhunter Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

