Backstreet Rookie’s portrayal augments Ji Chang-wook & Kim Yoo-jung’s rumoured relationship

Since the release of Backstreet Rookie, fans are highly concerned about Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung's onscreen relationship. Premiered on June 19, 2020, the viewers are now getting highly interested for Backstreet Rookie.

The show Backstreet Rookie starring Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung has been heavily criticised for its vulgar depiction of a webtoon artist portraying crude sexual behaviour and moaning as he's drawing. The webtoon artist is portrayed as a black-face rastafarian suggesting that those with dreadlocks and/or black skins are dirty as special effects shows flies flying off the dreadlocks and odours vaporising from the character. As a result, viewers took to the SBS Discussion boards due to the revealing nature of the series, with more than 6,000 signatures calling for the show to be cancelled.

The synopsis of Backstreet Rookie is: Choi Dae-hyun (Ji Chang-wook) runs into a group of female high school students, including Jung Saet-byul (Kim Yoo-jung), who look like troublemakers. Saet-byul asks Dae-hyun to buy them cigarettes from a convenience store, but he buys them candy instead and gives Saet-byul his number. She never calls him.

Backstreet Rookie episode 10 fetched a nationwide rating of 5.3 percent and 8.4 percent for its two parts on Saturday, Pinkvilla reported via Soompi. The ninth episode witnessed a rating of 6.1 percent and 7.7 percent for its two parts. Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji's blooming romance in It's Okay To Not Be Okay caught viewers' attention as well.

Backstreet Rookie's release has escalated the rumoured romantic link between Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung. Although there is no evidence in support of this rumour.

