Prison School Season 2 renewal, cast updates, more focus on issues Kiyoshi faced at institutions

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:02 IST
Based on manga illustrated by Akira Hiramoto, Prison School Season 2 is always in the dream of the anime director, Tsutomu Mizushima. Image Credit: Facebook / Prison School

When is Prison School Season 2 going to be released? The series lovers are passionately waiting to know when they can watch the second season. Read further to know more on the second season.

Based on manga illustrated by Akira Hiramoto, Prison School Season 2 is always in the dream of the anime director, Tsutomu Mizushima. This gives the viewers a hope for the making of second season.

Prison School Season 2 will deal with Hachimitsu Academy, Shingo Wakamoto by Masato Yano, Kiyoshi Fujino by Taishi Nakagawa, Joji Nezu by Daiki Miyagi, Takehito Morokuzu by Tokio Emoto, and Reiji Ando by Galigaligalixon.

The other main characters come from the underground student council that includes Mari Kurihara by Hirona Yamazaki, Meiko Shiraki by Asana Mamoru and Hana Midorikawa by Aoi Morikawa.

There is no official announcement on Prison School Season 2. So, we need to wait for any official announcement on it. The wait may be longer as the world's health condition is not good at all due to Covid-19 pandemic. The majority of the entertainment projects had been halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Released in March 2016, Prison School Season 1 focused on the problems and issues that Kiyoshi including her pals confronted at the institutions. In Season 2, they are likely to be seen as becoming comfortable with the rules and regulations and getting adjusted to it.

Prison School Season 2, on the other hand, will focus on the issues or problems related to the boys who are coming to the institution with more number of girls. However, we are still waiting for the official plot and synopsis of the imminent season.

Prison School Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga and anime series.

