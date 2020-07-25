Left Menu
Rodolfo Vera Quizon aka Dolphy: Google doodle on a Filipino comedian & philanthropist

Updated: 25-07-2020 03:08 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 03:08 IST
Rodolfo Vera Quizon aka Dolphy: Google doodle on a Filipino comedian & philanthropist
Rodolfo Quizon became famous for playing roles after he was typecasted in Jack en Jill with Rogelio de la Rosa and Lolita Rodriguez in 1954. Image Credit: Google doodle

Happy Birthday Rodolfo Vera Quizon!!!

Google today celebrates the 92nd birthday of Rodolfo Quizon aka Dolphy, a renowned Filipino comedian and actor. He is widely regarded as the country's King of Comedy for his comedic talent embodied by his long roster of works on stage, radio, television and movies.

Rodolfo Quizon (popularly known as Dolphy) was born at Calle Padre Herrera (now P. Herrera St.) in Tondo, Manila on July 25, 1928. His father was a ship engine worker of the Atlantic Gulf. He began studying at the age of six, and was enrolled into public schools.

Rodolfo Quizon sold peanuts and watermelon seeds at movie theaters as a boy, which enabled him to watch movies for free. He was about thirteen when World War II started. Able to watch movies for free, he became fixated on the prospect of becoming an actor, which led him to land his first small movie role at age 19.

Rodolfo Quizon became famous for playing roles after he was typecasted in Jack en Jill with Rogelio de la Rosa and Lolita Rodriguez in 1954. He was not the first choice for the role but Batotoy and Bayani Casimiro. Jack en Jill was a Philippine komiks serial by Mars Ravelo. This was followed with other movies adapted from komiks by the same author like Silveria, Captain Barbell and Facifica Falayfay.

After years of success in film and radio, Rodolfo Quizon got his television start with the 1960s series "Buhay Artista" ("Actor's Life"), which he followed up with one of his most iconic roles in the family sitcom "John en Marsha" ("John and Marsha"). The series ran through the '70s and '80s and was so popular that Quizon went on to produce nine spin-off films through his own production company. An actor who never went out of style, he saw big success the following decade as the single father Kosme in the classic series "Home Along da Riles."

Dolphy died on July 10, 2012 at the age of 83, just 15 days before his 84th birthday due to multiple organ failure. Google dedicates a beautiful doodle on his 92 birthday.

Also Read: Tatyana Lioznova: Google doodle on Russian women film director on 96th birthday

