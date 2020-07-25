The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia & Filo will return

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is renewed and fans are quite excited for it. Although the release date is yet to be announced, still fans can't stop predicting what they can see in the imminent season.

The viewers will be also be glad to know that The Rising of the Shield Hero has also been renewed for Season 3. Show creators have recently announced that there will also be a third season for this. The renewal of Season 3 is not surprising as the success of Season 1 assured the continuation of the series.

The series already had a wonderful IMDB rating of 8/10 that makes many people watch and help a sudden increase of viewership. Thus, fans are passionately waiting for the second season.

The casting for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 has yet to be revealed. But we are sure that Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia and Filo will return with their respective roles in the second season. Apart from Iwatani, young tanuki demi-human girl Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo meeting new companion will be seen further.

The outbreak of Covid-19 has had badly affected the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. Almost all the entertainment projects had been stopped or postponed for indefinite period. We need to wait for the world to recover to get positive developmental updates on the second season of The Rising of the Shield Hero.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is likely to see more new characters. The plot for the second season will revolve around the protagonist Naofumi Iwatani, who was summoned into a parallel world along with three other young men from parallel universes to become the world's Cardinal Heroes and fight inter-dimensional hordes of monsters called Waves. The young tanuki demi-human girl Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo will also face new enemy, who will be more powerful and dangerous than any other character they have ever met before.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 may not have an official release date but it is expected to be out anytime in 2021. Stay with Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese novel series.

