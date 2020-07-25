Disha Patani soars temperature in floral ensemble

Actor Disha Patani on Saturday treated her fans with a gorgeous picture as she soars temperature in a floral print ensemble. Keeping the caption short, the 'Malang' star left a pink flower emoji in the post on Instagram. In the capture, Patani is seen sitting in her room, while she sports a white floral print mini dress. The 'M.S Dhoni' star seems to soar temperature as she lets loose her luscious locks while flaunting her peachy glow. Carrying a no make up look, the actor looked flawless with her red lipstick as she poses for the camera.

Celebrity followers including Ayushmann Khurrana also liked the post, that garnered more than 78,000 likes on the photo-sharing platform. Admiring her best friend forever, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff commented, "Guuurrrlll." (along with lovestruck and fire emojis).

Lately, the 'Baaghi 2' actor has been keeping her fans updated about her activities by posting pictures and videos on the social media platforms. Last month, Disha Patani celebrated her 28th birthday with her close friend Tiger Shroff and his family, who surprised the diva with a 'special Naturo Uzumaki' themed birthday cake. (ANI)