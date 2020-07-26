Taylor Swift's new song reveals name of Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds' third daughter

In her latest song "Betty", singer Taylor Swift has confirmed the name of close friends, Hollywood power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' newest daughter. A source close to the situation told People magazine that the track was named in part for Lively and Reynolds' daughter, who was born on October 4, 2019.

The representatives for the couple, who haven't yet revealed their little one's name, did not return a request for comment. "Betty", one of the 16 songs from Swift's eighth album 'Folklore' which she surprise released this Friday, features three names - Betty, Inez and James - the latter two being the names of Reynolds and Lively's three-and-a-half-year old and five-year-old daughters.

This led to fans wondering if the nine-month-old's name had been revealed. "Betty, I know where it all went wrong... You heard the rumors from Inez / You can't believe a word she says... She said, 'James, get in, let's drive," Swift sings.

The 30-year-old Grammy winner shared the news about her brand new LP on Twitter and said she has poured all of her "whims, dreams, fears, and musings" into the soundtrack. The song list includes titles "illicit affairs", "mad woman", "mirrorball", "peace", "august", and bonus track "the lakes".

She also released the music video for "cardigan", one of the songs on the LP, which she wrote and directed. 'Folklore' is Swift's follow-up to last year's 'Lover'..