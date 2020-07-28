Kung Fu Panda 4: Po vs Kai’s fight, Po to meet his biological dad, previous films’ cast will return

Kung Fu Panda 4 is one of the most anticipated animated movies fans have been waiting since 2016 when Kung Fu Panda 3 made a massive business in the box office. Now fans are desperate to know when they are going to get the fourth movie.

According to DreamWork Animation chief, not only Kung Fu Panda 4, fans will get the opportunity to enjoy Kung Fu Panda 5 and Kung Fu Panda 6 also in future. The release date of fourth installment is not announced, but you can be sure that the movie is going to be made.

The success of Kung Fu Panda 3 has paved the way for Kung Fu Panda 4. According to some sources, the cast from the previous movies will likely to appear in the fourth movie.

Kung Fu Panda 3 saw Po finally meeting his biological dad and visiting the village of the pandas. The viewers can see him in Kung Fu Panda 4 teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master. The antagonist Kai with his minions may hold their grounds against Po and his army of pandas.

It is likely that Jack Black to return as Po, Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Jackie Chan as Monkey, Angelina Jolie as Tigress, and Lucy Liu as Viper. Earlier, we saw Po and the Kung Fu masters were left well off. In Kung Fu Panda 3, we saw Po entering the Panda village and reuniting with his dad and other pandas. But when the villainous undead warrior named Kai came into limelight, the problem started to rise.

Fans may be wondering when they will be able to watch the trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4. We can assure that it will be possible once the world recovers the coronavirus pandemic.

The animation movie lovers are happy to know that Kung Fu Panda 4 won't mark an end to the franchise. According to the co-founder and CEO of DreamWorks Animation, there are supposed to be six movies in the franchise. Hence, we can say Kung Fu Panda 5 and 6 are also confirmed.

Kung Fu Panda 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated movies.

