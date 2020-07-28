Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kung Fu Panda 4: Po vs Kai’s fight, Po to meet his biological dad, previous films’ cast will return

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-07-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 01:16 IST
Kung Fu Panda 4: Po vs Kai’s fight, Po to meet his biological dad, previous films’ cast will return
Fans may be wondering when they will be able to watch the trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4. Image Credit: Facebook / Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 4 is one of the most anticipated animated movies fans have been waiting since 2016 when Kung Fu Panda 3 made a massive business in the box office. Now fans are desperate to know when they are going to get the fourth movie.

According to DreamWork Animation chief, not only Kung Fu Panda 4, fans will get the opportunity to enjoy Kung Fu Panda 5 and Kung Fu Panda 6 also in future. The release date of fourth installment is not announced, but you can be sure that the movie is going to be made.

The success of Kung Fu Panda 3 has paved the way for Kung Fu Panda 4. According to some sources, the cast from the previous movies will likely to appear in the fourth movie.

Kung Fu Panda 3 saw Po finally meeting his biological dad and visiting the village of the pandas. The viewers can see him in Kung Fu Panda 4 teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master. The antagonist Kai with his minions may hold their grounds against Po and his army of pandas.

It is likely that Jack Black to return as Po, Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Jackie Chan as Monkey, Angelina Jolie as Tigress, and Lucy Liu as Viper. Earlier, we saw Po and the Kung Fu masters were left well off. In Kung Fu Panda 3, we saw Po entering the Panda village and reuniting with his dad and other pandas. But when the villainous undead warrior named Kai came into limelight, the problem started to rise.

Fans may be wondering when they will be able to watch the trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4. We can assure that it will be possible once the world recovers the coronavirus pandemic.

The animation movie lovers are happy to know that Kung Fu Panda 4 won't mark an end to the franchise. According to the co-founder and CEO of DreamWorks Animation, there are supposed to be six movies in the franchise. Hence, we can say Kung Fu Panda 5 and 6 are also confirmed.

Kung Fu Panda 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated movies.

Also Read: Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Host Notre Dame pulls out of first U.S. presidential debate

Citing concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the University of Notre Dame on Monday pulled out as host of the first 2020 U.S. presidential debate, which will instead be held in Cleveland on Sept. 29, the Commission on Presidential...

Civil rights pioneer, Congressman John Lewis honored in Capitol Hill ceremony

The flag-draped coffin bearing the body of longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis was escorted on Monday to the Capitol where it will lie in state through Tuesday in a tribute to his life-long dedication to civil rights. Before arriving on...

UK deals new blow to Spanish tourism, Spanish PM says London made an 'error'

Britain made a mistake when it decided at the weekend to slap a quarantine on people travelling from Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday, saying most of the Mediterranean country had a lower coronavirus infection rate than th...

UN refugee agency to install housing units in Mexico

The UN refugee agency said Monday it is setting up 48 temporary pre-fab housing units for refugees and asylum seekers in Mexico. Thousands of asylum seekers have had to stay in Mexico while they await hearings on US asylum claims.Migrants h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020