RuPaul's 'Drag Race' getting Dutch adaptation

Award-winning show "RuPaul's Drag Race" is set for a Dutch adaptation. Titled "Drag Race Holland", the new series will be produced by Netherlands-based production banner Vincent TV Production and executive produced by World of Wonder, the format's owners.

According to Variety, the show will feature 10 Dutch drag queens who take part in weekly challenges where the bottom two face-off against each other in a lip-sync battle to retain their place in the competition. The judges and guest judge line-up will be announced soon. The series will bow out later this year.

Drag queen and Emmy winning-TV personality RuPaul Charles said they are "proud" to announce the new show. "And with a brand-new host…More info coming soon, so you better watch!" they said via a special RuMail video message.

Ellen van den Berghe, the head of programming of RTL's Videoland which commissioned the show, said the show's format "fits seamlessly into the values and ambition" of their company. "We are very proud we have achieved to commission a Dutch version of Drag Race as we know there are a lot of Drag Race-fans in Holland. But mostly we are proud we can show our subscribers the art and diversity of the program and the Dutch queens," added the executive.

Vincent ter Voert, founder and executive producer of "Drag Race Holland", said they are excited to bring the series to the audience on which they have been working for the past five years. "Our Dutch queens have been patiently waiting for a local broadcaster to acknowledge the urgency and beauty of this very successful entertainment show," added ter Voert.

In the Netherlands, "Drag Race Holland" will premiere exclusively on RTLs SVoD platform Videoland. Simultaneously, the series will be available on World of Wonder's streaming service WOW Presents Plus, which is available in 160 territories and will exclusively carry the series for international audiences, including those in the UK. It will be the first non-English language version of the show available to UK viewers and will be available on the platform with English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles options.