Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-07-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 16:59 IST
Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon
Another reason why The King: Eternal Monarch for Season 2 is taking time for official confirmation is the Covid-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook / The King: The Eternal Monarch K-drama

It has been over a month since The King: Eternal Monarch Season 1 dropped its finale, and now fans are ardently waiting for Season 2. Read further to get the latest updates on the second season.

Has Netflix renewed The King: Eternal Monarch for Season 2? Currently, Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun-starring The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 has no confirmation but the Korean drama lovers are sure that it will return soon. Season 1 premiered on April 17 this year and continued till June 12.

Here's you can get The King: Eternal Monarch for Season 2's cast members who will return in it. Some of them are Lee Min-ho as Lee Gon/ Lee Ji-hun, Jung Hyeon-jun as young Lee Gon, Kim Go-Eun as Jung Tae-eul / Luna,Woo Doo-hwan as Jo Eun-seob / Jo Yeon, Kim Kyung-nam as Kang Shin-ja, Jung Eun-Chae as Goo Seo-Kyung / Goo Eun-a, Lee Jung-jin as Lee Lim to name a few.

Another reason why The King: Eternal Monarch for Season 2 is taking time for official confirmation is the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire global entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. The industry is gradually witnessing the commencement of a few projects. Thus, avid lovers need to wait for some additional time.

The King: Eternal Monarch started with the Korean Nielsen Nationwide viewership rating at 11.6 percent on the second episode but the rating hit it lowest at 5.2 percent on the 11th episode, and the series struggled to pass the 6-8 percent viewership rating on later episodes. While the ratings were generally low in Korea and the series struggled with lower-than-expected domestic popularity, it gained popularity abroad and was ranked first on Netflix in multiple countries such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Thailand while airing. With having such a beautiful response globally, the creator can't hold them back in renewing The King: Eternal Monarch for Season 2.

It's true that The King: Eternal Monarch for Season 2 will take a good amount of time to get an official release date as it is yet to be officially confirmed. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean television series.

