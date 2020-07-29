Park Bo-gum accepts getting advice from Gong Yoo, more on his rumoured link with Kim Yoo-jung

Are Park Bo-gum and Kim Yoo-jung dating in real life? Rumours have swirled up multiple times that they are 'secretly' ogling at each other with romantic gaze after their hearty relationship in superhit already finished drama titled Love in the Moonlight.

Although Love in the Moonlight ended in October 2016, still the rumours encircling Park Bo-gum and Kim Yoo-jung's purported romantic link continue to create headlines. Several speculations about Kim Yoo-jung and Park Bo-gum to establish their romantic tie surfaced over Internet. But the stars always refuted such claims.

In our previous news, we revealed that Park Bo-gum applied to join navy. His agency, Blossom Entertainment has made an official statement on June 2 regarding his potential military enlistment.

Park Bo-gum has recently revealed in an interview with Vogue Korea that he received the acting advice from Seo Bok co-star Gong Yoo. For Park Bo-gum, since his character in Seo Bok doesn't have big emotional changes, it was difficult for the actor to act in detail, Pinkvilla noted.

Park Bo-gum said that he was able to learn a plenty of things on the set while working with Seo Bok's director Lee Yong-ju and Gong Yoo. The rumoured beau of Kim Yoo-jung said that his advice helped him in his performance.

"I found that Gong Yoo is very good at immersing himself in the moment. I once asked him for advice on how to act angry. He told me that if you just confidently let out a yell, then that feeling comes to you," Park Bo-gum said.

"There are also times when an actor feels embarrassed about expressing some emotion because even though it's important to have had the character's previous emotions built up beforehand, you can't film everything in order like that. He told me that in times like that, using mind control is important," Park Bo-gum added.

Although Park Bo-gum is enlisting for mandatory military service in August this year, he is leaving behind three works for his fans to enjoy during his hiatus, Soompi noted. One is the drama Record of Youth co-starring Park So-dam, and he also has the films Seo Bok and Wonderland coming out.

