Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'trying' to save relationship: Report

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper husband Kanye West are trying to save their relationship, which is going through an extremely rough, by planning on a family trip that may set things straight for the couple.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 23:24 IST
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper husband Kanye West are trying to save their relationship, which is going through an extremely rough, by planning on a family trip that may set things straight for the couple. The sources close to the couple told TMZ that the couple decided to board a plane on Sunday (local time) and take a private family vacation to try and work things out. The outlet has been told the trip was something the couple discussed when Kim visited Kanye on an emotional trip to Wyoming last weekend.

Lately, things between Kim and Kanye have been cold and they hadn't seen each other much at all for months. Earlier, Kanye during his South Carolina rally said that he asked Kim for a divorce last year and he raised the subject of divorce several times at the event. The outlet has been told that it was something that has definitely been discussed.

As per TMZ, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star and Kanye reunited this week in Wyoming for the first time since Kanye's off-the-rails campaign rally in South Carolina, which set things in a bitter after which Kim tried to get the 'Yeezy' founder treated for a serious bipolar episode. The family trip will mark one of the first the family have taken in a long time, and outside the vacation, Kim and Kanye had not spent much time together outside family birthdays and holidays.

As per reports to TMZ, the list of grievances from the SKIMS founder to Kanye is pretty long, the outlet has been told that the list involves everything from him continuing Kanye's presidential campaign to his Twitter rants and what he said at his rally. Earlier, Kanye offered up an apology on Twitter last weekend, so the family trip will be a time for him to prove it was legit and that he's willing to change for his family. (ANI)

