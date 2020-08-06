Boruto Chapter 49: Possibility of an important character’s demise, what more you can see

Boruto Chapter 49 will make you crazy than the previous chapters. The imminent chapter is going to be quite interesting it is going to have intense battle. It has already released 48 brilliant chapters and now fans are passionately waiting for the 49th chapter. Read further to know what you can see next.

Isshiki will gain full control of Jigen in Boruto Chapter 49. Fans will be surprised to see his power and the difficulties to be confronted by Naruto and Sasuke in defeating him. Earlier, despite his power was limited he was still able to destroy two of the strongest characters.

Will Boruto Chapter 49 see the demise of a character that is equally important as Naruto is? The spoilers do not particularly suggest the name of any character who is going to die in Boruto Chapter 49. However, speculations continue to swirl up as the major turning point is on the horizon.

On the other fans, some believe that they will see Naruto in Boruto Chapter 49 giving up Kawaki to Isshiki to avoid a major battle, EconoTimes noted. Sasuke mentioned something about being ready to die for Konoha in chapter 48 hinting that he and Naruto would still go all out against Isshiki.

Boruto Chapter 49 will be released on Thursday, August 20. Its raw scans will be leaked online around two to three days before its stipulated release date. A free digital copy with the English translation will be available through the websites and mobile apps of Manga Plus and Viz's Shonen Jump.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Ch. 48: An enemy appears that's so powerful it threatens the whole ninja world! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/XckLKJlQOc pic.twitter.com/Eb1dTI2m11 — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) July 20, 2020

