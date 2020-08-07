My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers: Izuku’s struggle against evil powers, what more to see

If you are an anime enthusiast, you must be waiting for My Hero Academia Season 5. Season 4 premiered on October 12, 2019. The first half of the fourth season consisting of 25 episodes ended on April 4, 2020. The next half's release date is yet to be announced.

The making of My Hero Academia Season 5 was badly affected due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic across the world. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Thus, fans need to wait longer for the fifth season.

My Hero Academia Season 5 will have most of the characters as same as they were in Season 4 and the same story will continue ahead. Akatsuki Bakugo, Michael Tatum, Izuku Midoriya, Clifford Chapin, Kenya Lida, Chaco Muranaka, Justin briner, Luci Christian to name a few are the names of some characters to be back in the imminent fifth season.

Thanks to Weekly Shōnen Jump for taking to Twitter on April 2 to disclose that My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed. The anime lovers are quite glad to see the release of a short teaser. But it did not give any details on what to expect in Season 5.

The plot or synopsis for My Hero Academia Season 5 is yet to be revealed by the series creators. However, according to some spoilers, Deku will get the Black whip and Fumikage with his black fallen angel, who gives him the ability to fly. There will also reappearance of Hitori sims from the Sports arc, Hitori is by far one of the most compelling underdog rival Deku has, Gizmo Blaze noted.

On the other hand, the upcoming season is likely to focus on the struggle of Izuku against evil powers. The anime lovers will surely enjoy watching what happens to All Might who is already suffering from an ailment.

My Hero Academia Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.