Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season’s beautiful ending, returning of lead cast from previous seasons

If you're an anime enthusiast, you must be ardently waiting for Attack on Titan Season 4. Many fans are disappointed as the fourth season will mark end to the series, but they are excited as it is going to be quite interesting in many ways.

The development of Attack on Titan Season 4 had been affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic across the world. Many fans expected the fourth season of Attack on Titan in 2020 but that seems not possible at all. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shook the entire entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. The entertainment projects had been halted and postponed and no one knows when the industry will be back in its previous position.

Attack on Titan Season 4 is supposed to take additional time due to another reason. There were time gaps of around four years between Season 1 and 2, and one year between Season 2 and 3. Attack on Titan Season 3 was premiered was divided into two parts and it dropped its finale in July 2019. Thus, Season 4 needs additional time and can be expected in 2021.

The official plot for Attack on Titan Season 4 is yet to be revealed. But according to some experts, the fourth and final season will see some new characters that will end the series in a beautiful way.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will continue where Season 3 ended. Marley will be returning. Even the lead cast of all the previous seasons will be back in the final season. Yuki Kaji will reprise his role as Eren. We still do not know which actors have been added for the last season but altogether it is going to beautiful and memorable.

Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Jaeger and Armin Arlert will be seen coming close to each other in Attack on Titan Season 4. With the help of Armin Mikassa and Ackerman, Eren will look to regain their lost glory to save the face of humanity.

On the other hand, although there has been no announcement on the number of episodes for Attack on Titan Season 4, many believe it may have a bumper episode count. There are already 39 chapters ready and waiting for Attack on Titan's final season and that number is still going up, Screenrant noted.

Attack on Titan Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

