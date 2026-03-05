Left Menu

Set Sail Again: Netflix's 'One Piece' Expands Horizons

Netflix's 'One Piece' continues with its second season, drawing heavily from Eiichiro Oda’s manga and anime. The crew, including Jacob Gibson, Emily Rudd, and newcomer Charithra Chandran, is already filming season three. Fans can enjoy theatrical screenings of season two's first two episodes. The series remains a high-energy adventure.

Updated: 05-03-2026 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The cast of Netflix's live-action 'One Piece' remains optimistic about the show's future, with Jacob Gibson highlighting their enthusiasm and health as key factors in sustaining the series' momentum.

Based on Eiichiro Oda's beloved manga and anime, the second season begins on Netflix, while the team is already immersed in season three filming.

Emily Rudd and Charithra Chandran express excitement about fan engagement, with special movie theater screenings of the initial episodes. Iñaki Godoy, who plays the lead, discusses the demands and joys of embodying his character, Monkey D. Luffy.

