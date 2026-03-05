Set Sail Again: Netflix's 'One Piece' Expands Horizons

The cast of Netflix's live-action 'One Piece' remains optimistic about the show's future, with Jacob Gibson highlighting their enthusiasm and health as key factors in sustaining the series' momentum.

Based on Eiichiro Oda's beloved manga and anime, the second season begins on Netflix, while the team is already immersed in season three filming.

Emily Rudd and Charithra Chandran express excitement about fan engagement, with special movie theater screenings of the initial episodes. Iñaki Godoy, who plays the lead, discusses the demands and joys of embodying his character, Monkey D. Luffy.

