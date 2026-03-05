Set Sail Again: Netflix's 'One Piece' Expands Horizons
Netflix's 'One Piece' continues with its second season, drawing heavily from Eiichiro Oda’s manga and anime. The crew, including Jacob Gibson, Emily Rudd, and newcomer Charithra Chandran, is already filming season three. Fans can enjoy theatrical screenings of season two's first two episodes. The series remains a high-energy adventure.
Updated: 05-03-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:31 IST
The cast of Netflix's live-action 'One Piece' remains optimistic about the show's future, with Jacob Gibson highlighting their enthusiasm and health as key factors in sustaining the series' momentum.
Based on Eiichiro Oda's beloved manga and anime, the second season begins on Netflix, while the team is already immersed in season three filming.
Emily Rudd and Charithra Chandran express excitement about fan engagement, with special movie theater screenings of the initial episodes. Iñaki Godoy, who plays the lead, discusses the demands and joys of embodying his character, Monkey D. Luffy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
