Zac Efron joins Disney Plus’ ‘Three Men and a Baby’ remake

“High School Musical” star Zac Efron is returning to Disney for the remake of 1987 comedy “Three Men and a Baby”. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gordon Gray, known for backing films like “The Rookie” and Ben Affleck’s “The Way Back”, will be producing the movie. Will Reichel has penned the script for the remake, but no director is attached with the project yet.

The original "Three Men and a Baby" featured Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson as bachelors living a carefree lifestyle and sharing an apartment in New York City. The trio is forced to adjust to parenthood as an infant girl, fathered by Danson's character, arrives at their doorstep. Directed by Leonard Nimoy, the film was a massive success minting USD 240 million worldwide. It was followed by a 1990 sequel, "Three Men and a Little Lady," which grossed USD 71 million worldwide. "Three Men and a Baby" remake will premiere on streaming platform Disney Plus.