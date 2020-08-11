Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zac Efron joins Disney Plus’ ‘Three Men and a Baby’ remake

Directed by Leonard Nimoy, the film was a massive success minting USD 240 million worldwide. It was followed by a 1990 sequel, “Three Men and a Little Lady,” which grossed USD 71 million worldwide. “Three Men and a Baby” remake will premiere on streaming platform Disney Plus.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-08-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 11:01 IST
Zac Efron joins Disney Plus’ ‘Three Men and a Baby’ remake

“High School Musical” star Zac Efron is returning to Disney for the remake of 1987 comedy “Three Men and a Baby”. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gordon Gray, known for backing films like “The Rookie” and Ben Affleck’s “The Way Back”, will be producing the movie. Will Reichel has penned the script for the remake, but no director is attached with the project yet.

The original “Three Men and a Baby” featured Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson as bachelors living a carefree lifestyle and sharing an apartment in New York City. The trio is forced to adjust to parenthood as an infant girl, fathered by Danson’s character, arrives at their doorstep. Directed by Leonard Nimoy, the film was a massive success minting USD 240 million worldwide. It was followed by a 1990 sequel, “Three Men and a Little Lady,” which grossed USD 71 million worldwide. “Three Men and a Baby” remake will premiere on streaming platform Disney Plus. PTI SHD SHD

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

SC disposes of contempt plea for 'not reviewing' 4G ban in J-K

The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of a plea seeking contempt proceedings against Union Home Secretary and Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly not complying with its earlier order on reviewing restoration of 4G internet se...

UK suffers biggest job losses since 2009 as COVID hits

The number of people in work in Britain fell by 220,000 in the three months to June, the most since 2009, as the coronavirus crisis hammered the number of self-employed, Office for National Statistics said.The number of self-employed people...

'MacGruber' series ordered at Peacock with Will Forte reprising titular role

Actor Will Forte is set to reprise his fan-favourite Saturday Night Live character MacGruber in a new series from NBCUniversals streaming platform Peacock. The streamer has given an eight-episode order for the series, according to a press r...

After 102 days, New Zealand reports one new COVID-19 case

New Zealand reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with the number of active cases in the country at 22, all in managed isolation or quarantine facilities, according to the countrys health ministry. It has been 102 days since the la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020