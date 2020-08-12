Left Menu
Apple sets premiere date for thriller series 'Tehran'

"Tehran" stars Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alebani, Liraz Charh, and Menashe Noy. Created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, the series will exclusively stream on Apple.

12-08-2020
International thriller series "Tehran" is set to debut on Apple TV Plus on September 25, the web television platform has announced. Apple will drop the first three episodes of "Tehran" as part of the show's premiere, reported Variety.

The eight-episode series will follow a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in the Iranian capital that places her and everyone around her in jeopardy. "Tehran" stars Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alebani, Liraz Charh, and Menashe Noy.

Created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, the series will exclusively stream on Apple. It is co-written by Zonder and Omri Shenhar, and will be directed by Daniel Syrkin.

Eden executive produces along with Alon Aranya, Julien Leroux, Peter Emerson and Eldad Koblenz. The network, owned by the tech conglomerate Apple, has teamed up with Cineflix Rights and Israeli network Kan 11 for the upcoming espionage series.

The show is produced by Donna and Shula Productions in association with Paper Plane Productions, with the participation of Cineflix Rights and Cosmote TV..

