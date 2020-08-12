Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eagerly waiting for a script where I can act and dance: Sanya Malhotra

I'm 100 per cent sure, one day I 'll find a perfect script where I can dance and act," she told PTI. The actor is also credited as choreographer for song "Sexy Baliye" from the 2017 film "Secret Superstar", starring Zaira Wasim. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. In "Dangal", which was inspired by true events, Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh played international wrestlers Babita and Geeta Phogat, respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 18:19 IST
Eagerly waiting for a script where I can act and dance: Sanya Malhotra

Actor Sanya Malhotra says acting and dance are two of her passions, and she is looking forward to a project where she can have the best of both worlds. The Delhi-born actor, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 sports drama "Dangal" , is a trained dancer in contemporary and ballet dance forms.

Before films, Malhotra, 28, also participated in the popular dance reality show "Dance India Dance" . "I'm eagerly waiting for a script where I can act and dance at the same time because these two things are very close to my heart. I'm 100 per cent sure, one day I 'll find a perfect script where I can dance and act," she told PTI.

The actor is also credited as choreographer for song "Sexy Baliye" from the 2017 film "Secret Superstar" , starring Zaira Wasim. The movie was produced by her "Dangal" co-star Aamir Khan. Malhotra was recently seen in "Shakuntala Devi" , in which she played Anupama Banerji, daughter to Vidya Balan's titular math genius. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

In "Dangal" , which was inspired by true events, Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh played international wrestlers Babita and Geeta Phogat, respectively. Asked to draw parallels between the two films in which she portrayed real-life characters, she said the movies are thematically different.

"We do tend to change a lot of things in a biopic, there are also those films that are inspired by the personalities as opposed to being a biopic. But 'Shakuntala Devi' is a complete biopic. "'Dangal' was inspired by true events. We were never trying to be Babita and Geeta Phogat. We never met them when we were prepping or shooting for the film. So we had some sort of freedom to bring our own element into the character that we were playing," the actor said.

Malhotra will next be seen in Anurag Basu's dark anthology comedy "Ludo" , which is slated to be released on Netflix. She will also star in "Pagglait" , a comedy drama produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Drier than the Sahara: heatwave fans fire risk for French farmers

On a farm in France, firefighters beat down the flames that had turned a field of wheat black, but they were too late to save the combine harvester. Caught in the blaze, it belched out flames and thick smoke while the farmer looked on helpl...

Health News Roundup: Vietnam PM says next 10 days 'critical' in virus fight; Russia says medics to get anti-COVID shots in two weeks and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Jordan to close border with Syria after spike in COVID-19 casesJordan will close for a week its only land trade border crossing with Syria after a spike in COVID-19 cases coming from its ...

Bharat Forge posts Rs 127.3 cr loss in Apr-Jun

Bharat Forge on Wednesday reported a consoldiated loss of 127.3 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 171.9 crore in April-June period of the previous fiscal, Bharat Forge said in a filing t...

1,113 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi; 14 new deaths

Delhi recorded 1,113 fresh coronavirus cases taking the caseload to over 1.48 lakh, while the death toll has risen to 4,153, authorities said on Wednesday. According to a Delhi Government health bulletin, 18,894 samples were tested for COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020