Nina Dobrev to star in Netflix romantic comedy 'Love Hard'

Actor Nina Dobrev is set to topline Netflix's upcoming romantic comedy "Love Hard". The movie, to be directed by Hernan Jimenez, will also feature "Crazy Rich Asians" actor Jimmy O Yang and "Riverdale" star Charles Melton, the streamer said in a press release.

The story is about an LA girl, who falls for an East Coast guy on a dating app and decides to surprise him for Christmas, only to discover that she's been catfished. But the object of her affection actually lives in the same town, and the guy who duped her offers to set them up if she pretends to be his own girlfriend for the holidays.

Danny Mackey and Rebecca Ewing have penned the movie's script, which will be produced by Wonderland's McG and Mary Viola. Steven Bello will serve as executive producer.

Dobrev, best known for "The Vampire Diaries" , most recently starred in "Lucky Day" and "Run This Town" .