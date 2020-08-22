Ragnarok Season 2 may be out in 2021, what you can see in second season

When will Ragnarok Season 2 be released? Streamed on January 31, 2020, Season 1 received widespread acclaim and now fans are ardently waiting to know when the second season will be out.

Fans will be happy to learn that Ragnarok Season 2 was earlier renewed. Although the release date for the second season has not been confirmed, the speculators say that it will be out in 2021.

Ragnarok Season 2 can't be expected in this year. The delay for Season 2 is inevitable due to the current world's health condition. As we know the coronavirus pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to standstill, the development on Ragnarok can't be expected as of now.

The cast for Ragnarok Season 2 is not revealed but there are some members who will surely return in the series. Some of them are David stakston as Magne, Jonas Strand Gravli as Laurits, Herman Tømmeraas as Fjor, Theresa Frostad Eggesbø as Saxa, Emma Bones as Gry, Henriette Steenstrup as Turid Seier to name a few. Some new faces are even expected to be seen in the imminent second season.

We are quite far away from the synopsis' release of Ragnarok Season 2. We know the first season ended with the clash between Magne and Vidar with the latter's presumable death. Hence, the second season is expected to end the clash.

Ragnarok takes place in the fictional Norwegian town of Edda in Western Norway, which is plagued by climate change and the industrial pollution caused by the factories owned by the local Jutul family, the fifth-richest family in Norway. The Jutuls are actually four Jötunn, frost giants and giantesses posing as a family in Edda. They are challenged by Magne, a teenage boy who is surprised to learn that he is the embodiment of Thor and begins the fight against those that are destroying the planet.

Ragnarok Season 2 doesn't have an official release date but is expected to be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

